BlackRock Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,556 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

