BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 527,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.56. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.24 million.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

