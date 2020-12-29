Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHI stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

