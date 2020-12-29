Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer bought 45,823 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,714.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

