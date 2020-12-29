State Street Corp Has $1 Million Stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 102.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNOOC stock opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. CNOOC Limited has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $181.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.78.

CEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

