State Street Corp Acquires New Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. State Street Corp owned 0.08% of So-Young International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $930,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in So-Young International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in So-Young International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in So-Young International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,435,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SY opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

SY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

