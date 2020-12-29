State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. Geospace Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

