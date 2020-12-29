State Street Corp Sells 50,593 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,602,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 518,922 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADES opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $105.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ADES. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

