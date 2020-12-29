State Street Corp Cuts Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

