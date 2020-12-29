State Street Corp Purchases 2,145 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Mastech Digital worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

MHH stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

