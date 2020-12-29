Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Evolus posted sales of $19.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $57.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $61.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.16 million, with estimates ranging from $7.32 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

