State Street Corp Increases Stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.27 million, a P/E ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

