Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

