Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.49

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.49 and traded as high as $105.01. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) shares last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 978,350 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.4663801 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.19, for a total value of C$730,392.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$570,804.50. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.23, for a total value of C$67,183.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,769.33. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,601.

About Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

