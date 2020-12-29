Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.88 and traded as high as $8.30. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 9,692 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $101.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

