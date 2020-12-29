Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.10. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 30,997 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

