Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $5.65. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 293,890 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2,009.1% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 361,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,516 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 333.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 193,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 160,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 276.1% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

