CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.49

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.49 and traded as high as $38.27. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 75,172 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $747.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

