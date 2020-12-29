CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) Financial Comparison

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California International Bank, N.A. and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

CF Bankshares has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.64%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares $46.82 million 2.08 $9.60 million $2.03 9.04

CF Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Volatility and Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A CF Bankshares 27.34% 27.74% 2.31%

Summary

CF Bankshares beats California International Bank, N.A. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated six branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, Columbiana, and Blue Ash Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

