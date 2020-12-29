Analyzing Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unique Fabricating and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -5.42% -10.09% -3.50% Omnitek Engineering -94.76% N/A -62.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Omnitek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $152.49 million 0.38 -$9.07 million ($0.16) -36.56 Omnitek Engineering $960,000.00 0.61 -$720,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unique Fabricating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Unique Fabricating beats Omnitek Engineering on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive and heavy-duty truck, appliance, water heater, HVAC, aerospace, and medical markets in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

