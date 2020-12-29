$52.31 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post $52.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.91 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $224.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.51 million to $225.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $239.36 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $258.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

PBYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,571 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,855,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,197,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 559,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 216,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 169,185 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $429.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

