Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.15 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.