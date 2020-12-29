Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

BIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -184.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

