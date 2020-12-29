Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $23,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

