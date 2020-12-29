Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.91.
Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,222,000 after acquiring an additional 883,188 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Henry Schein by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after buying an additional 628,306 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 3,344.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 429,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 417,250 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $23,648,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
