Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target at $61.91

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Henry Schein by 43.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 347,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 105,594 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 13.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

