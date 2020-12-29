CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.85. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,408,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

