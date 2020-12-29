CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.85. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,408,068 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
