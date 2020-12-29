Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Shares Up 11.4%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.67 and last traded at $101.39. 270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLOIY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

