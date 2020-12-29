CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $2.85. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 4,408,068 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

