Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.85

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.85 and traded as high as $51.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 64,167 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

