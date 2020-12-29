Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $26.11. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 147,770 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 537,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,436,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 18.85% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

