ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.34. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 1,768,846 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

