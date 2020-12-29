FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.68

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.27. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 2,271 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FalconStor Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 3.26.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.