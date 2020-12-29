Head-To-Head Contrast: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% PepsiCo 10.27% 56.28% 8.90%

70.2% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bistro and PepsiCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,903.00 -$1.17 million N/A N/A PepsiCo $67.16 billion 3.02 $7.31 billion $5.53 26.57

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bistro and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 0 5 8 2 2.80

PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $145.19, indicating a potential downside of 1.17%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Home Bistro on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Home Bistro, Inc. engages in the food preparation and home-delivery business. It provides prepackaged and prepared meals and also offers planning, delivery, and preparation services. The firm products are customized meal solutions and delivered fresh-frozen directly to the home. The company was founded on December 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay's, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

