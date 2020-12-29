Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.95, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Corning by 597.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 866,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 742,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.