OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at about $57,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in OneSpan by 211.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in OneSpan by 4,346.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in OneSpan by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in OneSpan by 369.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 339,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.06 million, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

