City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Head-To-Head Analysis

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. City pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares City and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.35% 13.07% 1.69% Cullen/Frost Bankers 22.81% 6.68% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $266.19 million 4.14 $89.35 million $5.46 12.78 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 3.68 $443.60 million $6.84 12.81

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for City and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cullen/Frost Bankers 6 3 1 0 1.50

City currently has a consensus price target of $69.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $77.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.76%. Given City’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 184 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 142 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

