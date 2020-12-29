Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.27. 3,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.

Power Assets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

