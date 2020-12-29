BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Shares Down 0.2%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 61,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 121,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

