Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.87. 1,988,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,304,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Eros STX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

