PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 0.7%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 9,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

