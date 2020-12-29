Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Trading Down 0.1%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

