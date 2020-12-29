Brokerages Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 513.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.