US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Wolfe Research started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.27 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,552,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,094 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in US Foods by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,009,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after purchasing an additional 754,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

