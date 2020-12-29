USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.26 Million

Brokerages predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post $284.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.90 million and the highest is $286.61 million. USANA Health Sciences posted sales of $271.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

USNA stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.03. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $29,743.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $26,947.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,083.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock worth $649,909. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

