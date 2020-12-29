$9.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report $9.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.27 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $35.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $37.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $303.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.92. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

