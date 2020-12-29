Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.04.

FOLD opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $442,854.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $564,308.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,965.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,685 and sold 463,596 shares worth $8,602,649. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 407,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

