Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Shares Down 1.8%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 43,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 34,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.11 and a quick ratio of 26.47.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 313.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

