Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Trading 3.9% Higher

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.36. 376,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 95,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

