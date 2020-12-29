Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 2.1%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 352,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the average daily volume of 81,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

