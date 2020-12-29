Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Shares Down 1.2%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 7,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.